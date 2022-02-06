Skip to main content
Which Country Has Won the Most Winter Olympic Medals?

While Team USA towers over the competition in the all-time Summer Olympics medal count, there is one country that has the upper hand in the Winter Games. 

The United States arrives in Beijing with 305 medals from the previous 23 Winter Olympics, the second-most of all time.

However, Norway is the all-time leader in the Winter Olympics medal count, coming into the Beijing Games with 368 medals. Meanwhile, no country has won more gold medals at the Winter Games than Norway's 132.

Norway also tallied the most medals at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang with 39, setting the record for the most medals won by a country at a single Winter Olympics. 

Norway and the United States are two of 12 nations to compete in all 24 Winter Games. Trailing the two nations in the all-time medal count is Germany with 240 medals and Austria with 232.  

