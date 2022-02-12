Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watch: Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner Celebrates First Olympic Gold at Age 40

Just days after an emotional interview where he admitted to “running out of chances,“ 40-year-old snowboarder Nick Baumgartner has his first Olympic medal—and it just happens to be gold. 

After failing to medal in the men's event Thursday, Baumgartner partnered with Lindsey Jacobellis on Saturday to win the Olympic debut of mixed team snowboard cross in a thrilling race to the finish against Italy. 

Baumgartner sailed through his half of the final to finish first, but the hardest part had yet to come. The Michigan native, who said he works construction in the offseason, had to wait at the bottom of the hill to see if the lead he gave Jacobellis was enough for gold. 

What ensued was a suspense-filled wait followed by a heartwarming celebration just two days after declaring, “I ain't stopping on this. I gotta do something better to end with.”

SI Recommends

On Thursday, it looked as though Baumgartner was going to go his fourth Olympics without medaling. Immediately after the men's quarterfinals, Baumgartner looked distraught as he fought back tears on national television.  

“I don't think people know how much you put into this,” Baumgartner told the NBC broadcast. “I put so much time and effort and then one little mistake and it's gone.

“I'm 40 years old, I'm running out of chances. I got so much support back home and I feel like I let them down. This one stinks. This one hurts.“

But after a hectic Saturday for U.S. Snowboarding that includes allegations of misconduct against a coach, Baumgartner will go home as the oldest snowboarder to medal at a Winter Games. 

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

valieva
Olympics

Valieva Doping Case to Be Heard Sunday, Decision by Monday

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that the expedited hearing on Valieva’s doping case will be held Sunday night in Beijing.

snowboard-cross
Play
Olympics

U.S. Snowboarding Caught Between Gold Medals, Misconduct Investigation

Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed team snowboard cross, but allegations of misconduct against their coach made Saturday a difficult day to process.

us-can
Olympics

U.S. Men's Hockey Earns First Olympic Win vs. Canada Since 2010

Team USA's last win over its northern rival at the Olympics came at the Vancouver Games.

A bucket of baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLB Argues for No Pay in Minors During Spring Training

A Major League Baseball lawyer argued against paying minor league players in spring training during a federal court hearing on Friday.

Adam Rippon
Olympics

Rippon Defends Valieva Amid Positive Drug Test Reports

The former Olympic figure skater took Kamila Valieva's side after reports surfaced that she failed a drug test in December.

Frank Vogel
NBA

Vogel Optimistic After Lakers Make No Deadline Trades

The Lakers coach says that it’s ‘a new day’ following the passing of the trade deadline.

USA Snowboarding
Olympics

U.S. Snowboard Cross Reportedly Under Investigation for Misconduct Allegations

U.S. Ski & Snowboarding is investigating allegations made by former Olympic snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof.

Courtney Vandersloot
WNBA

Report: Sky Re-Sign Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago originally drafted her with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Gonzaga.