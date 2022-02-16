Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kamila Valieva Listed Two Legal Oxygen Boosters on Olympic Forms

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva listed two legal substances used to improve heart function on an anti-doping control form she filled out before her drug case at the Olympics erupted, according to documents submitted in her case.

The World Anti-Doping Agency filed a brief in the Valieva case stating that the existence of L-carnitine and Hypoxen, though both legal, undercuts the argument that a banned substance, trimetazidine, might have entered the skater’s system accidentally.

Hypoxen, a drug designed to increase oxygen flow to the heart, was a substance the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) recently tried, without success, to get placed on the banned list. L-carnitine, another oxygen-boosting performance enhancer, is banned if injected above certain thresholds. The supplement was the focal point of the doping case involving track coach Alberto Salazar.

Combining those with 2.1 nanograms of trimetazidine, the drug found in Valieva’s system after a Dec. 25 test, is “an indication that something more serious is going on,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said.

“You use all of that to increase performance,” he said. “It totally undermines the credibility” of Valieva’s defense.

Two people with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that a brief seen by AP that was filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in a hearing on Valieva’s case was authentic. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the document was not publicly available. WADA would not comment on the brief.

SI Recommends

Valieva’s mother argued that the skater’s grandfather was a regular user of trimetazidine, which would explain how it got into her system.

WADA said while that explanation involves “some form of exposure” to trimetazidine, it is not an argument that she had taken a “contaminated product,” which can be used as a defense. WADA said there was no attempt to argue that the legal substances Valieva listed were contaminated, either, so “the athlete necessarily cannot meet the criteria to have her” suspension lifted.

Valieva’s positive test came to light after she had led the Russians to a gold medal in the team skating event last week. Russia’s anti-doping agency at first suspended her, then lifted the suspension. That led WADA and the IOC to appeal to CAS, which determined Valieva could skate in the women’s event, which began Tuesday.

Because she is 15, she is considered a “protected person” under anti-doping rules and could escape major sanctions. Her coaches and other members of her entourage are subject to automatic investigation and bigger penalties.

The larger case involving the positive test, and resolving whether Russia will get its gold medal, will be decided later. In the meantime, the IOC has said there will be no medals ceremony for events in which Valieva makes the podium. She’s a favorite for gold, and was leading after the short program Tuesday.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

hall1
Play
Olympics

Alex Hall Has Slopestyle Skiing Down to a Fine Art

With his win in Beijing, the Alaskan-born star continues a tradition of U.S. dominance since the event's Olympic debut in Sochi—and he's doing so in style.

usa-slovakia
Olympics

Slovakia Eliminates U.S. Men's Hockey in Quarterfinal Shootout

The U.S. entered the quarterfinals as the top seed, but blew a lead late in the third period.

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) reacts before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL

Report: Peterson Won’t Face Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Adrian Peterson’s case will reportedly fall to the City Attorney’s Office, who will consider whether to charge him with a misdemeanor.

alex-hall
Olympics

Team USA’s Hall, Goepper Finish 1–2 in Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

Alex Hall earned his first career Olympic medal while teammate Nick Goepper grabbed his third.

Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the scoreboard and World Series logo before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Why Today's Date Matters for the Major League Baseball Lockout

A long 105 days after the end of the 2021 World Series, the beginning of the 2022 season doesn’t look much closer.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, and assistant coach Jon Scheyer watch as Duke plays Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
College Basketball

Duke’s Scheyer Provides Update on Coach K After Health Scare

The Hall of Famer did not coach the second half against Wake Forest, but remained in the building and spoke to the team after the game.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after scoring his 500th career NHL goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL

Penguins’ Crosby Joins NHL’s 500-Goal Club

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
NFL

McCarthy Discusses Jerry Jones Relationship, Sean Payton Rumors

McCarthy: “At the end of the day, we both want the same thing and that is to win a world championship.”