Mannix & Scal: Does LeBron Have a Future in Cleveland (Again?) and Does Kyrie’s Return Shoot the Nets to the Top of the East?

Putin Suspended As Honorary President of the International Judo Federation

Russia president Vladimir Putin has temporarily been suspended as the International Judo Federation’s honorary president on Sunday. The federation sited “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine” as the reason for the suspension, per the Associated Press

Sunday marks the fourth day since Russia has invaded Ukraine. Putin has a keen judoka and attended a competition at the 2012 London Olympics.

Russia’s Sergey Soloveychik, the president of the European Judo Union, also resigned from his position on Sunday, according to ESPN. Soloveychik referenced the “heartache that we see the people in brotherly countries die” but still supported his country after resigning. 

“No one doubts that my heart belongs to judo,” he said, per ESPN. “But it is equally true that it belongs to my homeland, Russia. We, judoka, must always be loyal to our principles.”

In addition, Latvian ice hockey club Dinamo Riga withdrew from the Russian-owned and-run Kontinental Hockey League, citing the "military and humanitarian crisis" on Sunday as sports leagues continue to be impacted by the conflict. 

Sports organizations across the world have mobilized since the start of the conflict. The UEFA is moving the Champions League Final from Russia and FIFA announced sanctions on Russia. The country must play home games at neutral venue with no flag, fans or anthem.  

