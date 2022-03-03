The International Paralympic Committee announced Thursday that Russian and Belarusian teams will not be able to participate in the Paralympics, which begin Friday in Beijing.

The IPC is the latest organization to take a stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IOC and FIFA banned Russia from future events earlier this week, while the NHL has suspended its relationship with Russia until further notice.

The decision comes after the IPC was initially requiring the two teams to compete as neutral teams under the Paralympic flag with the Paralympic anthem.

In a statement, IPC President Andrew Parsons said the board came to this decision after listening to its members.

“In taking our decision yesterday, we were looking at the longterm health and survival of the Paralympic Movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the Movement what it is today,” Parsons said. “However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games. Yesterday we said we would continue to listen, and that is what we are doing.”

Parsons made it clear he understood the athletes were not at fault for what is happening in Ukraine, but said members of the committee were concerned about the impact of Russia and Belarus's involvement would have on the games.

“Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable.,” Parsons said. “First and foremost, we have a duty as part of the Paralympic mission, enshrined in the constitution, to guarantee and supervise the [organization] of successful Paralympic Games, to ensure that in sport practiced within the Paralympic Movement the spirit of fair play prevails, violence is banned, the health risk of the athletes is managed and fundamental ethical principles are upheld. With this in mind, and in order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus.”

