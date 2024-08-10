Bogdan Bogdanovic, Carmelo Anthony Came Full Circle After Serbia's Bronze Medal Win
Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony have come full circle.
Bogdanovic made waves when he, during Serbia's near-upset of Team USA in an Olympic basketball semifinal game, stared down Anthony, then hit the former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star's signature celebration after knocking down a three-pointer during the back-and-forth contest.
But there was nothing but respect between Bogdanovic and Anthony, who showed up to watch the former and Serbia take on Germany in the bronze medal game at Bercy Arena on Saturday.
After Serbia's 93-83 win, Bogdanovic and Anthony embraced on the court in a cool moment.
Clearly, Anthony appreciated and respected Bogdanovic's no-fear style of play against Team USA, and above all, recognized the Serbian guard as a legitimate talent on the court. Anthony, a four-time Olympic medalist, also could see just how important representing his country is to Bogdanovic, who broke down in tears after the loss to Team USA.
It was truly a game-recognize-game moment on the Olympic stage, and it was cool to see.
Bogdanovic, a seven-year NBA veteran, finished with 16 points in 25 minutes of action on Saturday.