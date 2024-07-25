LeBron James, Team USA Had So Much Fun Debating Favorite Player Nicknames
Days before Team USA’s Olympic opener against Serbia, the men’s basketball squad was focused on answering a question wholly unrelated to any analytical strategies or offensive tactics: Who has the best nickname on the team?
In a video posted to USA Basketball’s social media on Thursday, LeBron James was the first to take a stab at the question, with Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis hilariously pointing at his own face in the background.
“No, it ain’t the Brow,” James told Davis.
No one really thought it was.
The rest of Team USA gave more realistic answers, with “King James” and “Chef Curry” polling as the most popular choices. Kevin Durant’s “Slim Reaper” was another favorite, among his alternate monikers like “Easy Money” and “Durantula”. The Phoenix Suns star himself admitted the “Slim Reaper” nickname grew on him over the years and that he loves it now.
Joel Embiid’s self-nominated nickname, “The Process,” was Steph Curry’s pick. Both Derrick White (“D-White”) and Devin Booker (“Book”) didn’t get any votes since it was generally agreed upon that those nicknames were just shortened versions of their actual names.
But a handful of Team USA players—including James—threw their support behind a surprising underdog: “Bamonte.”
“The last Olympics, Javale McGee asked [Bam Adebayo] what his real name was,” Jrue Holiday said, recounting the origin of the Miami Heat star’s nickname. “He was like, ‘It’s probably Bamonte or something.”
Whether they win their fifth straight gold or crash out early in the Paris Games, Team USA’s chemistry is off the charts this summer.