Here Are the Famous Artists Who Will Perform at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Some of California's most known artists will take the stage in Paris to help close out these memorable Olympic Games.

Madison Williams

Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Snoop Dogg watches during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics are already coming to an end with the Closing Ceremony set to take place on Sunday, August 11.

There were many memorable performances during the Opening Ceremony two weeks ago—including an emotional return for Celine Dion—and there's expected to be some incredible performances at the Closing Ceremony, too.

Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Performances

Variety's Matt Donnelly reported on Thursday night that Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are all planning to perform in Paris on Sunday. This will be seen as a transition to the 2028 Los Angeles Games. All three of these performers are from California or got their start on the West Coast.

Snoop Dogg has been working with NBC throughout the Paris Games, giving commentary occasionally and showing up to support Team USA in different events. It's only fitting that he will perform on the international stage to close out these memorable Paris Olympics.

The iconic rapper was also included in the Opening Ceremony as he got to pass along the Olympic torch down the streets of Paris.

