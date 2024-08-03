SI

Snoop Dogg Was Most Engaged Fan at Olympics Equestrian Event

You've heard of Snoop Dogg, but have you heard of Snoop Horse?

Snoop Dogg attending a team dressage equestrian event at the Palace of Versailles in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3.
Snoop Dogg, the famous rapper-and NBC commentator-who has delighted fans with his exemplary carrying of the Olympics torch, to his cheerleading of USA athletes and finally, to his hilarious commentary of Olympic badminton, found a new way to further endear himself to fans on Saturday.

Snoop Dogg, who attended the equestrian team dressage event at the Palace of Versailles, wasn't just engaged with the action.

He looked the part of an equestrian athlete, as he actually dressed up in a full equestrian kit and hat, along with Martha Stewart, to attend the event.

Priceless.

