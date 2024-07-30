SI

Simone Biles Unveils Awesome NSFW Nickname for 2024 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team

It's ice-cold.

Liam McKeone

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles pose for a photo after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's gymnastics team during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The history of U.S. women's gymnastics is incredibly rich with talent. It's also rich with sweet nicknames. From the Magnificent Seven in 1996 to the Final Five in 2016, most of the great women's gymnastics teams at the Olympic Games come with an iconic title.

So the country eagerly awaited what the 2024 squad might call themselves. After earning gold in the team competition on Tuesday (which led to a new American record for Simone Biles), this team has officially earned a place in the record books and thus it seems the appropriate time to unveil the new nickname.

Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman appeared to agree with that line of thinking as she asked Biles and her teammates what their nickname was at their press conference after medaling. After some whispered debate, Simone informed reporters of the nickname.

"F--- Around And Find Out." Or, F.A.A.F.O.

The grins on the faces of Biles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey could be seen from the back of the press room and probably from the moon. They have certainly earned the right, not only to smile that widely, but also to give themselves such an awesome nickname. Ice-cold stuff.

A big day for the history books in women's gymnastics. A fourth gold medal for the team, and a new nickname to be remembered for years to come.

