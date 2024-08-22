Stephen Nedoroscik Will Compete in New Season of 'Dancing With the Stars'
The men's gymnastics American hero Stephen Nedoroscik will be transitioning his pommel horse moves to the dance floor in the new season of Dancing With the Stars.
The two-time Olympic bronze medalist doesn't plan to completely abandon his gymnastics skills on the dance floor, though. He hopes to incorporate some of his skills into the dances.
"I want to bring some of that gymnastics—maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it," Nedoroscik said on Good Morning America, where the news was announced on Thursday.
The 25-year-old was the first cast member to be announced. The rest of the season 33 cast will be revealed on Sept. 4.
Nedoroscik helped Team USA men's gymnastics team win a medal in the team competition for the first time since 2008. His final pommel horse routine pushed their score into third place. Nedoroscik went on to earn a bronze medal in the individual pommel horse competition as well.
Since the Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik has become quite the celebrity, making appearances on The Tonight Show and becoming a meme all over social media.
Season 33 of DWTS will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on 8 p.m. ET.