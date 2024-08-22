SI

Stephen Nedoroscik Will Compete in New Season of 'Dancing With the Stars'

The pommel horse hero will be transitioning his gymnastics skills to the dance floor.

Madison Williams

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States poses for a photo with his bronze medal on the pommel horse on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States poses for a photo with his bronze medal on the pommel horse on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The men's gymnastics American hero Stephen Nedoroscik will be transitioning his pommel horse moves to the dance floor in the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist doesn't plan to completely abandon his gymnastics skills on the dance floor, though. He hopes to incorporate some of his skills into the dances.

"I want to bring some of that gymnastics—maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it," Nedoroscik said on Good Morning America, where the news was announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was the first cast member to be announced. The rest of the season 33 cast will be revealed on Sept. 4.

Nedoroscik helped Team USA men's gymnastics team win a medal in the team competition for the first time since 2008. His final pommel horse routine pushed their score into third place. Nedoroscik went on to earn a bronze medal in the individual pommel horse competition as well.

Since the Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik has become quite the celebrity, making appearances on The Tonight Show and becoming a meme all over social media.

Season 33 of DWTS will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on 8 p.m. ET.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Olympics