New Trade Report on Warriors Targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo
The moves by the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Luka Doncic and the San Antonio Spurs to land De'Aaron Fox have sparked the start of a hectic NBA trade deadline week. As multiple other players have been reported to be on the block or expected to be traded, teams around the league are making calls to see if they can land a missing piece for their team.
One of those teams that remains active in trying to get a deal done is the Golden State Warriors, as they look for another move after acquiring Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. Given that Doncic's move has made it seem like anything is possible, the Warriors have reportedly inquired about a global superstar.
According to NBA Insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors have Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as a top trade candidate.
In a recent piece, Siegel wrote, “Outside of Durant and James, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the other Tier 1 superstar that the Warriors view as a dream trade target, sources said. It is highly unlikely that the Bucks would part ways with Giannis right now, especially given Golden State's lack of enticing assets.”
Given Antetokounmpo's status as one of the top-five players in the NBA, a trade package for him would have to blow away Milwaukee. Since the Bucks team has an aging core and a closing championship window, the Warriors could send away all their future picks and young talent to try and make one last run with Stephen Curry.
