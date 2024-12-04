Viral ring girl Sydney Thomas makes major Hollywood move
It’s round two for Sydney Thomas!
The “Ring Girl,” who went viral after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight, has taken a major step in her career.
Thomas, 21, shared a TikTok on Sunday, December 1, where she reflected on what she called “the craziest week of [her] life.” In the video, she mentioned several milestones including being featured on Netflix, "[headlining] 100+ news stories” and “[hitting] 1,000,000 followers.” She also included the news that she was making a significant career move.
Thomas revealed that she had “signed with CAA,” which is shorthand for Creative Artists Agency. CAA is one of the biggest talent agencies in the entertainment industry and currently represents athletes like Shohei Ohtani and Cameron Brink.
She made the announcement by sharing a photo of a conference table in the agency’s office, where the agents had distributed papers with her face on them. Clearly, CAA has big plans for the University of Alabama student’s future.
In an interview with Us Weekly after the Paul-Tyson fight, Thomas explained THAT she was planning to build on her fame. She planned to “continue working with [Jake Paul’s company] Most Valuable Promotions” and to grow the “ring girl and modeling aspect” of her life.
Still, she told the outlet that her education came first as she planned on “graduating, getting [her] degree and then seeing where things take [her] from there.”
Time will tell how CAA will help her achieve those goals.
