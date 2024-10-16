Angel Reese sizzles in bad-girl black minidress after Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Angel Reese started Tuesday night upstaging even the Victoria’s Secret models in her fire red dress. She finished the night doing the same, just in black.
The Chicago Sky All-Star attended the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City where the stars were out. The 22-year-old was seen having a good time, linking up with celebrities like Cardi B for an epic glam-off photo.
Chi Barbie has been crushing with her fashion game lately, from a belly-button ring showing workout fit selfie, to Wild ‘n Out in a bootylicious look, and an iced-out Baltimore Ravens ensemble.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee trades wholesome fit for bad-girl lingerie-inspired minidress
But none compared to the night Reese had with her fit game in NY. First, the red dress look with the new hairdo.
Then the change to black for the afterparty. New York Barbie looked as bad as could be and ready to hit the town.
RELATED: Nika Muhl posts first selfie since devastating injury overseas
The WNBA star has had quite the offseason in which she flew private jets all over and even sang with Usher at a concert. She’s also on an insane NFL winning streak for the games she’s attended.
Reese finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
After the night, Reese jumped on a private jet and caption it, “where to next?” Wherever she’s headed, she’s sure to crush a fit or two.
