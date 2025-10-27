Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Explains Controversial Lineup Decision in World Series Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elaborated on his decision to keep center fielder Andy Pages in the Dodgers' lineup for Game 3 of the World Series despite his struggles at the plate throughout the postseason.
Pages had an exceptional regular season, batting .272 and posting a .774 while hitting 27 home runs — the second most on the Dodgers. Pages hasn't been able to get the bat going through the Dodgers' 12 games this postseason, though, recording just four hits through his 43 at-bats.
"I actually think the last couple games he’s taken better at-bats," Roberts said. "We all talk about the 3-2 chase with the bases loaded in the first game, but I think in totality the at-bats have been better. I think for me, I just want to see him continue to fight and compete against Max. I want to keep betting on him. I’m not saying that it’s in perpetuity, but tonight I’m going to bet on him until I don’t.
"But do I think that the outfield defense matters, and I think he’s playing good outfield defense in center field and the work has been good, his head has been good. I think the demeanor, the mindset, is still consistent for me to bet on him."
Pages has taken a step up over the last five games, recording hits in three of them, and will look to continue to improve throughout the remainder of the World Series. On top of his improving bat, Pages is one of MLB's best fielders, which is surely the main reason Roberts has kept him in the lineup.
During the regular season, he had a fielding run value of plus-12, which ranked in the 96th percentile in MLB.
Pages will bat ninth in the Dodgers' Game 3 matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, and will look to continue to trend upwards with a bat against Max Scherzer. Pages has faced Scherzer just once in his career, going 1-for-3 with a single. He'll look to continue seeing the ball well against the future Hall of Famer and tilt the series in the Dodgers' direction during Game 3, which begins Monday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
