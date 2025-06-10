Ciara ditches Yankees hat for hometown cap to match funky skirt at BET Awards
Ciara is on fire right now with her fit game with or without her husband Russell Wilson by her side.
The 39-year-old recording artist and wife of the New York Giants quarterback recently rocked a pink bunny New York Yankees fit, and jean-shorts look with Wilson at a New York Knicks playoff game where she also posed with a matching Jelly Roll, and then had a matching tuxedo with her 8-year-old daughter Sienna, while finally crushing some knee-high boots for a date night with her smitten husband.
She’s also been on fire combining her music and fashion like her Queen of England fit in London for a performance, and while doing to the “Saki Saki” dance with a Bollywood icon, and in an iced-out look for her remix video to her hit “Ecstasy” with Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani.
For the BET Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles, California, Ciara once again wowed with her look in a funky black miniskirt and matching top, while rocking the Atlanta Braves cap.
Ciara spent her teenage years in Georgia, graduating from Riverdale High School in Riverdale, Georgia. She also rocked the Braves hat on the cover and video of her new single.
With a night full of celebrity fits, Ciara’s look will be tough to beat as she ditched her Yankees cap for her hometown look.
