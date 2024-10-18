Gabby Thomas’ swanky NYC trip crashes back to crappy travel reality
Gabby Thomas has been on a lot of plane rides lately.
The 27-year-old flew to Paris to collect three gold medals in track at the 2024 Summer Games. Then she traveled to New York City for the Athlos NYC race, only to then head to the Maldives for an epic vacation with boyfriend Spencer McManes, and finally again to New York for the Vogue Forces of Fashion event to work as a reporter and guest.
She traveled all those miles while rocking some serious fits like her ocean villa view bikini, her abs-centric workout gear, and her stunning colorful reporter ensemble for the Vogue show.
Thomas has serious star power these days. She even had Nicki Minaj fall in love with her in New York, and posed with David and Victoria Beckham.
The sprinter is clearly building her brand off the track. Yet, in her latest TikTok video while singing on a plane home from NY, Thomas shows she has to sit like the rest of us still in crappy coach. She even wrote, “I am unfortunately that person on a plane.”
Even the one passenger in the background looks at her like “what the heck is going on” and “who is that?”
Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. She has a second job in the healthcare industry and has dreams of running a hospital one day or a non-profit to expand access to health care.
Between her brand building, education and job history, it’s only a matter of time before we see Thomas flying first class.
