Hailee Steinfeld stuns in burgundy dress with husband Josh Allen at friend’s party
Hailee Steinfeld is soaking up summer in California and all the time she can with her new husband Josh Allen before Buffalo Bills training camp starts.
The 28-year-old actress and singer wed the NFL Most Valuable Player at the end of May in an extravagant wedding where she wore multiple dresses, they had a next-level cake, had a viral first kiss, and took many amazing photos.
After the wedding they headed to Hawaii for the honeymoon where a smitten Allen would share the first pictures of ‘wifey’ Steinfeld and their beautiful trip.
The two were recently spotted together holding hands in casual fits in Calabasas, California, near where Steinfeld has her $8M Encino home.
Over the 4th of July weekend Steinfeld crushed a USA fit on the beach enjoying a cocktail without Allen in the picture, but they’ve definitely been together as a new photo of them at a friend’s birthday party surfaced where she crushed in her burgundy red dress and blazer fit while posing with her man.
Allen will be heading to raining camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.
Soon, Steinfeld will be trading in that burgundy for her Bills colors when football season starts.
