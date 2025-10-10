Giants' Cam Skattebo's Hattrick Helps Elevate Giants Over Eagles, 34-17
East Rutherford, N.J - New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s hattrick of touchdowns helped to power Big Blue to a dominant 34-17 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, snapping a nine-game losing streak against divisional opponents in the process.
Skattebo's productive outing was the first multi-touchdown performance of his young career and spearheaded the Giants' second win of the season against a 2024 playoff team. The victory by New York was also its third against the Eagles during the current decade, all of them coming at MetLife Stadium.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart got the scoring going for the Giants on back-to-back drives to start the game, the second week in a row that Dart and the Giants' offense pulled off that feat.
The first two-quarter scores included a 20-yard scramble up the middle by Dart and a 35-yard touchdown pass by the rookie signal caller to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to give the Giants a 13-10 lead in the first quarter.
By halftime, the Giants had a 20-17 lead, making it the first time New York scored 20 points in the game’s first 30 minutes this year.
The second half was a dominant showing by the Giants, headlined by Skattebo's prowess on the ground, in which 66 of the rookie's 98 rushing yards were recorded with punctuating touchdown runs from a yard out that cemented a signature team win against its Super Bowl champion division rival.
Not to be outdone, the Giants' defense came to play. New York shut out the Eagles in the second half, managed three sacks–two of which were by outside linebacker Brian Burns, who now has 6.0 sacks on the year–and they also came up with two fourth-quarter turnovers.
The first came on a forced fumble by safety Dane Belton on a carry by running back A.J. Dillon inside the red zone, recovered by slot cornerback Dru Phillips, the turnover giving the Giants offense the ball back for good.
The other turnover was an interception by slot cornerback Cor’dale Flott, whose pick snuffed out another Eagles red zone opportunity, which set up the Giants (and Skattebo’s) final score of the evening.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished 24-of-33 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown, but 110 of his passing yards went to tight end Dallas Goedert, as did his lone touchdown.
Receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith were held out of the end zone, although Hurts missed a potential deep toss to a wide-open Smith that could've put the Eagles on the board during their first drive following the second half.
The Giants' offense had a balanced performance with 172 rushing yards and 194 passing yards to outgain Philadelphia 366 to 339 on the night.
Dart had 253 yards of total offense to go with his two scores, while Skattebo had 110 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a banner showing for his young career.
New York will enjoy a nine-day break before its Week 7 road tilt against the Denver Broncos. It will be its third AFC West opponent of the season and its first road intraconference matchup in 2025.
