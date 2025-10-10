Eagles Blasted In New York, 34-17, For Second Loss In Four Days
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Something needs to change with the Eagles, and they have a mini-bye to figure out what it’s going to be. Something needs to change because the Eagles lost for the second time in four days, with the New York Giants doing the honors this time around, beating them up physically and on the scoreboard at MetLife Stadium, 34-17.
That’s the same New York Giants who had one win coming into Thursday night’s NFC East clash and were coming in off a loss to a Saints team that had been 0-4. The Eagles dropped to 4-2 and look very much like a team in a 2023-style freefall.
They may not be at that point, yet, especially when you factor in the Eagles were without left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) and defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who was ruled out just before kickoff with a heel injury.
Jalen Hurts Throws First Pick Of Seeason
In the second quarter, the Eagles lost cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to a hamstring injury, leaving Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo to man the corners. Not ideal. Ringo had a pass interference call in the end one to set up Cam Skattebo’s third touchdown run that extended New York’s lead to 34-17 with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter. The rookie back had 98 yards on 19 carries.
The Eagles will have to sit with this loss until traveling to Minnesota to meet the Vikings on Oct. 19. They turned the ball over twice – Jalen Hurts’ first interception in 305 pass attempts that came in the red zone, and an A.J. Dillon fumble. Both came in the fourth quarter when New York turned the game into a rout.
The Giants won despite being down two receivers. Malik Nabers is out for the year, and Darius Slayton missed the game with an injury.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw his first interception of the season with the Eagles inside the red zone, by Car’Dale Flott, who returned it 68 yards to the Eagles’ 23. The pick came with the Eagles trying to cut into their 27-17 deficit. It was Hurts’ first interception 305 pass attempts.
Hurts was 24-for-33 and a season-high 283 yards.
The other quarterback on the field, New York’s rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, ran by and threw over the Eagles’ defense. He was evaluated for a concussion early in the third quarter and was cleared. He ended with 17 completions on 25 throws for 195 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 58 yards on 13 carries, including a 20-yard score to give the Giants an early 7-3 lead.
The Eagles and Giants will rematch in two weeks when New York visits Lincoln Financial Field. Maybe by then, something will have changed for Philadelphia.
THOUGHTS
-Saquon Barkley torched New York for 176 yards rushing last year. In thie game he had 58 yards on 12 runs.
-Drew Mukuba may not be the longtime answer at safety. Sure, he had the on-the-spot goal line interception to turn away the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, but the rookie has struggled since. Against the Giants, he missed a tackle that led directly to a 35-yard touchdown to put the Eagles in a 13-3 hole and in the third quarter, he was beaten badly on a third-and-8 throw to Theo Johnson.
-Why did the Eagles trade two draft picks for Tank Bigsby? He dropped a kickoff to put the Eagles in bad field position at the 7 at the end of the first half, and he hasn’t seen the light of day on offense. Dillon got into the embarrassing act. He muffed the ball out of bounds at the 5 on another kickoff.
-Dallas Goedert is having the kind of season that should lead to him getting paid, either by the Eagles or another team. His 3-yard TD catch was his fifth of the season, which ties his career-high set in his second season of 2019. He had 110 yards on nine catches.
-The offense’s explosives are blowing up in their faces. Hurts overthrew a wide-open DeVonta Smith on third down from the 11. It was the second straight game the quarterback has missed an open receiver that would’ve gone for a TD. Last week, he overthrew A.J. Brown. This is an offense still not on the same page.