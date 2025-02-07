Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend has hilarious reason for skimpy silver gown
Jordon Hudson is used to turning heads whether it’s a beauty pageant dress, or a naughty Christmas look, or just her white North Carolina Tar Heels boots while at a UNC basketball game. Her skimpy dress for the NFL Honors 2025 on Thursday night definitely did that. Now she’s explaining the hilarious reason behind it.
The 24-year-old girlfriend of the 72-year-old North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick certainly made an entrance with her man last night as Belichick rocked his six Super Bowl rings from the New England Patriots and two from the New York Giants, while Hudson wore her own 2021 Bridgewater State University Bearcats National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship ring. That’s a lot of bling.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flaunts skimpy Chiefs-red dress in funny timing
But it was really all about her sparkly, ab-revealing dress.
Hudson took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind her dress: “My antics often go over everyone’s head… I chose this gown because it is reminiscent of a Lombardi Trophy … Get it?”
RELATED: Pat McAfee exposes Bill Belichick with 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson’s BTS post
Well, Belichick did hold six of them in his arms so it’s a good play on that for an NFL event.
The couple that has been together longer than first reported, enjoyed their night and even got roasted by Snoop Dogg. They then hit up Pat O’Brien’s on Bourbon Street for some drinks afterward.
It was quite the night, and quite the dress from Hudson.
