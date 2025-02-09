Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend has huge diamond ring on engagement finger
Are Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson engaged?
That's the question all NFL fans want answered after TMZ Sports had photographs of her ring finger with a huge diamond that was more noticeable than even her Atlanta Falcons trolling "Super Bowl LI Champs" shirt.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend has hilarious reason for skimpy silver gown
Ever since the first runner-up Miss Maine, only 24, went Instagram official with the former New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl winner, 72, she has been a vocal advocate of her much older boyfriend, and very much seems to be getting even cozier with him for his new gig as the North Carolina Tar Heels football savior.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson’s icy rock outshines risqué skimpy gown
The couple was spotted together on the streets of New Orleans a day before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but once that rock appeared, they owned the Saturday SB-eve spotlight.
Hudson sported one of Belichick's six super bowl rings at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, but this diamond would be more important than all of them for the aspiring beauty pageant queen and former college cheerleader.
Today Hudson trolled the Atlanta Falcons for the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history after famously being up 28-3, and then the Falcons left him at the altar last offseason for their head coaching gig. We'll assume that shirt was very much Belichick approved.
Belichick's first marriage with Debby Clarke Belichick ended in 2006, and they had three children: Amanda, born in 1984, Steve, born in 1987 and joining his UNC staff as defensive coordinator, along with his youngest son Brian, which was just reported today.
That must be an awkward dynamic given all of Belichick's kids are older than his girlfriend. Now that might be his 24-year-old fiancée.
