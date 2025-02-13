How Will the Chiefs' 2024 Season Play Into Their Legacy?
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a devastating end in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. But for the Chiefs, it was over before it started. The Chiefs did not have a chance in the game and could not stop the Eagles defense from getting pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
It was a disappointing end to the season for everyone involved with the Chiefs. Now they will have some tough decisions to make in the offseason and they also have to wait for the decision by tight end Travis Kelce, if he is going to retire or not. And one question a lot of people are ask is, if the Chiefs season was a failure with a Superbowl.
"Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have made it so like, they go to the championship game and they go to the Super Bowl. It is like normal, we are supposed to win every time we go but that is not how it works," said former NFL running back Lesean McCoy on The Facility. "Why do you not like these guys? Because they win every year. They will go to the Super Bowl again. Every time they go, and they lose, I cannot say it is a wasted season. You know how hard it is to go to the Super Bowl?"
"I did not get to the Super Bowl until my last two season, we I was not the greatest on the field. So to say this team had a wasted season because they did not win a Super Bowl and went 15-2 and they are in a middle of a dynasty. I will not be the guy that says this was a wasted season, when they are in the middle of a dynasty."
