Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf flaunts huge rock on ring finger in sheer minidress

Matthew Graham

Feb 6, 2025: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Honors
Feb 6, 2025: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Honors / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maybe Bill Belichick is just fooling us to take all the headlines away from Andy Reid, who's breathing down his neck for NFL head coach GOAT status.

And if that's the case, the six-time Super Bowl winner and New England Patriots legend, 72, has the perfect protégé in his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who has been scene-stealing all week with her racy fits, WWE-villain trolling shirts, and as of yesterday, wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger, sparking speculation of a possible engagement.

Jordon Hudson
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To fuel the flames amongst NFL fans, the Miss Maine first runner-up wore a black sheer minidress to the Maxim Super Bowl party with literally a log purse (not sure what that's all about), but the show-stopper was that massive rock on her hand. She posted the entire look in her Instagram post.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson's huge diamond on ring finger / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

The rock was first noticed when she wore a shirt cruelly mocking the Atlanta Falcons as Super Bowl LI champs, a brutal reminder of the 28-3 score that will live in infamy when the Belichick-led Patriots, thanks to the heroics of GOAT quarterback Tom Brady, won 34-28 in the biggest comeback in SB history.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson posts a selfie with Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

The former college cheerleader Hudson seems to be basking in her new-found fame, and Belichick, now coaching college for the North Carolina Tar Heels, certainly seems to be playing his part in the couple's shenanigans.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Andy Reid wins his fourth Super Bowl today over his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who knows what they'll have in store to grab the attention.

Maybe they'll fly to Las Vegas to get married!

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

