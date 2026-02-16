Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Stuns in Wild Fit at New York Fashion Week

The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant’s career as a professional model is being showcased at New York Fashion Week with a wild look.

Natalia, 23, is the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and has stood out with mom Vanessa out like their cowgirl twins look at a Beyoncé concert, and then at many Los Angeles Dodgers games with sisters Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Natalia graduated with a degree in film from the University of Southern California last spring where she crushed her white graduation dress and had a stunning tribute on her outfit for dad.

She’s since also put the degree to good use while doing a Kobe sneaker commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, and was the producer for a Lakers hype video that even had Shohei Ohtani in it.

But, her modeling career has blossomed with events from Paris, Milan, and New York where she has shined.

Last year at NYFW, even good family friend Ciara and mom Vanessa were blown away by her looks.

This year, she’s been on fire with different fashion like this one:

It was this wild one though that really caught out attention with that coat and jeans combo.

Vanessa would also post it on her Instagram.

Natalia is starting to dominate the fashion scene like she’s dad on the basketball court.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Natalia Bryant in attendance of the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

