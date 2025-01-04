Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia rocks matching USC casual fit with sorority sisters
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is already off to an epic start in 2025 with her fit game during her birth month of January.
Natalia, 21, who is a USC film student and model who looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant, crushed 2024 with looks like her sideways grown-up selfie, and her sorority “bid day” look with her fellow pledges, and finished it off with her all-black, ski-fit selfie on New Year’s Eve.
She started 2025 off with some serious fireworks in a low-cut dress stunner for her best friend’s birthday. Natalia also dropped a matching look with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters in an ab-teasing white T-shirt with the NFL logo with KKG on it.
When Natalia isn’t with her sorority sisters, she’s at home with her real sisters and mom. She helps take care of Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4. Throughout last year we saw Natalia in adroable family moments like their Halloween costumes, and their Thanksgiving country trip, and then hitting the ski slopes for Christmas break.
Natalia’s birthday is coming up on January 19 — it’s already been a great 2025 and birth month for her with fits like these.
