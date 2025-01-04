The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia rocks matching USC casual fit with sorority sisters

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend teases her abs in a white T-shirt.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is already off to an epic start in 2025 with her fit game during her birth month of January.

Natalia, 21, who is a USC film student and model who looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant, crushed 2024 with looks like her sideways grown-up selfie, and her sorority “bid day” look with her fellow pledges, and finished it off with her all-black, ski-fit selfie on New Year’s Eve.

She started 2025 off with some serious fireworks in a low-cut dress stunner for her best friend’s birthday. Natalia also dropped a matching look with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters in an ab-teasing white T-shirt with the NFL logo with KKG on it.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

When Natalia isn’t with her sorority sisters, she’s at home with her real sisters and mom. She helps take care of Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4. Throughout last year we saw Natalia in adroable family moments like their Halloween costumes, and their Thanksgiving country trip, and then hitting the ski slopes for Christmas break.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia’s birthday is coming up on January 19 — it’s already been a great 2025 and birth month for her with fits like these.

