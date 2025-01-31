The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flexes shoestring crop top for pilates selfie

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach shows off an incredible workout fit.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin gets almost as many headlines as the Ole Miss Rebels coach these days with her stunning fit posts. A sizzling pilates look with her latest one will definetely turn some heads.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the coach and an Ole Miss sophomore student. She was a bright spot for dad and the team all season with her game-day fits like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her low-cut top and custom Ole Miss jacket, and her Gator Bowl red stunner.

Landry Kiffin
Landry and friend for an Ole Miss game. / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet beside sis Landry

Besides being the reason dad stayed to coach at Ole Miss, Landry has supported him with a sweet gesture for his 100th win, and a heartfelt moment and embrace after a big victory. She even just gave him an emotional gift for his fourth year anniversary of sobriety.

In her latest Instagram post, Landry crushed a blue shoestring crop top after her pilates session.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

That’s another offseason winner for Landry.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry wears elegant strapless dress to mom’s fairytale party

Recently, dad and Landry’s mom Layla Kiffin reconciled after being divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage and is moving with her brother Knox, 17, to be with them in Oxford, Mississippi. Sister Presley, 18, is headed to USC to play volleyball.

Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin / Presley Kiffin

Landry continues to rep the Kiffins and grab headlines even in the offseason with fits like these.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion