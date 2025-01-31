Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flexes shoestring crop top for pilates selfie
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin gets almost as many headlines as the Ole Miss Rebels coach these days with her stunning fit posts. A sizzling pilates look with her latest one will definetely turn some heads.
Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the coach and an Ole Miss sophomore student. She was a bright spot for dad and the team all season with her game-day fits like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her low-cut top and custom Ole Miss jacket, and her Gator Bowl red stunner.
Besides being the reason dad stayed to coach at Ole Miss, Landry has supported him with a sweet gesture for his 100th win, and a heartfelt moment and embrace after a big victory. She even just gave him an emotional gift for his fourth year anniversary of sobriety.
In her latest Instagram post, Landry crushed a blue shoestring crop top after her pilates session.
That’s another offseason winner for Landry.
Recently, dad and Landry’s mom Layla Kiffin reconciled after being divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage and is moving with her brother Knox, 17, to be with them in Oxford, Mississippi. Sister Presley, 18, is headed to USC to play volleyball.
Landry continues to rep the Kiffins and grab headlines even in the offseason with fits like these.
