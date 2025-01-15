Livvy Dunne flexes casual LSU gymnastics moves in behind the scenes selfie
It's a bit of a redemption tour for Livvy Dunne in her super senior year for the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team.
While Dunne has made millions as a NIL and influencer superstar, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has admitted that many haters on social media platforms criticized her for being a "benchwarmer," especially when she kissed the national championship trophy when LSU won the title last season.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares makeup-free selfie with bruised-up LSU gymnastics legs
(The 22-year-old brand behemoth had the last laugh though when she and her teammates flexed ice-out rings this fall during a Geaux Tigers celebration weekend.)
It's obvious that in her final run as a fifth-year senior, Dunne is enjoying every moment. Not to mention she's anything but a benchwarmer, now a vital part of the team this year. In their first match against Iowa State, she crushed the beam with her boyfriend Paul Skenes watching, and had a clutch floor exercise to help secure the win, proving all of the haters wrong. (They then lost in a nailbiter against the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 197.950-197.650.)
Dunne today shared some behind-the scenes-selfies on Snapchat from the LSU training room, casually posing sporting a black crop top with matching athleisure pants.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
RELATED: LSU’s Livvy Dunne has ‘cuteness’ little girls in awe of her gymnastics skills
She captioned this set, "yoyoyo" from her usual Snap photo dump. Much like these pics, it's obvious that Dunne is taking it all in on this last run, as she should.
It can be argued that no one has brought more recognition and attention to women's college gymnastics than Dunne.
For that, Geaux Livvy!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend