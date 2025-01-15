The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes casual LSU gymnastics moves in behind the scenes selfie

The social media and NIL superstar gave fans a glimpse of the LSU gymnastics facilities while showing off some moves in a black crop top and athleisure pants.

Matthew Graham

Livvy Dunne performs for LSU Tigers Gymnastics team
Livvy Dunne performs for LSU Tigers Gymnastics team / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It's a bit of a redemption tour for Livvy Dunne in her super senior year for the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team.

While Dunne has made millions as a NIL and influencer superstar, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has admitted that many haters on social media platforms criticized her for being a "benchwarmer," especially when she kissed the national championship trophy when LSU won the title last season.

(The 22-year-old brand behemoth had the last laugh though when she and her teammates flexed ice-out rings this fall during a Geaux Tigers celebration weekend.)

Livvy Dunne
Apr 20, 2024: LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne kisses the trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's obvious that in her final run as a fifth-year senior, Dunne is enjoying every moment. Not to mention she's anything but a benchwarmer, now a vital part of the team this year. In their first match against Iowa State, she crushed the beam with her boyfriend Paul Skenes watching, and had a clutch floor exercise to help secure the win, proving all of the haters wrong. (They then lost in a nailbiter against the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 197.950-197.650.)

Dunne today shared some behind-the scenes-selfies on Snapchat from the LSU training room, casually posing sporting a black crop top with matching athleisure pants.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

She captioned this set, "yoyoyo" from her usual Snap photo dump. Much like these pics, it's obvious that Dunne is taking it all in on this last run, as she should.

It can be argued that no one has brought more recognition and attention to women's college gymnastics than Dunne.

For that, Geaux Livvy!

Olivia Dunne, Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne competes on the balance beam. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Published
