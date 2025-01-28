Loreal Sarkisian, without hubby Steve, flexes Louis Vuitton fit in romantic Paris
Loreal Sarkisian slayed her way through Paris Fashion Week in some stunning fits. She did it again with another winning combo in her latest look.
The wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, the 39-year-old Loreal has made a name for herself as a stylist and fashion expert. She crushed all season on gamedays like her cowgirl white denim fit, and her burnt orange leather stunner, and her Thanksgiving surprise Daisy Dukes.
While taking in the sights and foods of Paris like her pricey pizza meal and her gigantic croissant that dwarfed her tiny Louis Vuitton purse, Loreal has slayed her French fits, too. She dripped in all-black Louis, then wore some eye-popping pants, and finally dressed down yet stunned in a white tank top from her hotel room.
For her latest fashion slay, Loreal stuck with the LV with a scarf, long leather coat, and some sick blue shoes to tie it all together. She said, “Postcards from Paris 💌✨ Fun fact: Every time I'm in the city of love, I have to stop by my all-time favorite restaurant, L'Avenue It's a vibe, a tradition, and a little slice of Parisian magic🍴.“
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020, and despite jointly filing for divorce over the summer, the two have reconciled and are going strong.
It may be the offseason and Steve is back home recruiting for next season, but Loreal is still winning for the Sarkisian family with looks like these.
