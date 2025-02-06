Paige Spiranac has naughty apron fit at famous New Orleans cafe
Paige Spiranac is bringing the heat to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX with her sizzling fits.
The 31-year-old former pro golfer who turned into a model and influencer — including for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — has crushed a ton of fire looks like her furry bikini in the snow, and her slo-mo golf swing in a tiny minidress, and her scorching sweater.
Spiranac, who retired from pro golf in 2019, also gives out golf tips and still showcases an insane handicap while crushing long drives in a skimpy white crop top.
Now, she’s promoting her new show “The Fabulous Las Paigeas” while in The Big Easy for Super Bowl week. She showed up at Super Bowl Opening Night in a stunning sleeveless top while getting “bodied” at the press conference.
Spiranac then headed to the famous Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter for beignets while wearing a naughty apron where she showed the pastries and said, “A very happy girl!”
They may have to rename it Cafe Du Naughty after that picture.
Spiranac has also worn a provocative Philadelphia Eagles crop top and a sizzling Kansas City Chiefs bikini for her millions of social media followers. Between the naughty apron and these looks, it’s easy to see why she’s so popular.
