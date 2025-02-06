The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac has naughty apron fit at famous New Orleans cafe

The former pro golfer and current model and influencer turns heads in The Big Easy for Super Bowl LIX with her latest fit.

Matt Ryan

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club.
Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Paige Spiranac is bringing the heat to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX with her sizzling fits.

The 31-year-old former pro golfer who turned into a model and influencer — including for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — has crushed a ton of fire looks like her furry bikini in the snow, and her slo-mo golf swing in a tiny minidress, and her scorching sweater.

Paige Spiranac cosplays as a character from Happy Gilmore on Instagram. / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram

Spiranac, who retired from pro golf in 2019, also gives out golf tips and still showcases an insane handicap while crushing long drives in a skimpy white crop top.

Now, she’s promoting her new show “The Fabulous Las Paigeas” while in The Big Easy for Super Bowl week. She showed up at Super Bowl Opening Night in a stunning sleeveless top while getting “bodied” at the press conference.

Spiranac then headed to the famous Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter for beignets while wearing a naughty apron where she showed the pastries and said, “A very happy girl!”

Paige Spiranac/Instagram

They may have to rename it Cafe Du Naughty after that picture.

Spiranac has also worn a provocative Philadelphia Eagles crop top and a sizzling Kansas City Chiefs bikini for her millions of social media followers. Between the naughty apron and these looks, it’s easy to see why she’s so popular.

Paige Spiranac/X
Paige Spiranac/X

