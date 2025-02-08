Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal has her own Penn State white-out fit flexing Chanel
Loreal Sarkisian is back from an epic trip to Paris for Fashion Week, and continues to crush her fit game back in the States.
The wife of the Texas Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian has made a name for herself as a stylist and fashion expert. She slayed all season on game days like her cowgirl white denim fit, and orange leather stunner, and her Thanksgiving surprise Daisy Dukes.
Once the football season was over after Texas was defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Loreal jetted off to France. While taking in the sights and foods of Paris like her pricey pizza meal and her gigantic croissant that dwarfed her tiny Louis Vuitton purse, Loreal made sure to flaunt her next-level looks. She dripped in all-black Louis, then wore some eye-popping pants, and finally dressed down yet stunned in a white tank top from her hotel room.
Back home, the 39-year-old Loreal went for a white-out look like she was at a Penn State Nittany Lions game vs. a Texas one. She also flexed a baller Chanel purse, and had a powerful message with it: “Don’t deny the beautiful things coming to you. Lean into them ✨.”
She’s always stunning.
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and despite a rocky 2024 that included filing for divorce, they’ve reconciled and are going as strong as ever in 2025 in a “new chapter.”
With looks like these, Loreal is already in mid-season football fit form — well just not in Texas colors.
