Travis and Jason Kelce Sign 'New Heights' Deal Worth Over $100 Million
Even before Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift, he'd captured the hearts of fans around the world alongside his brother Jason on their podcast. "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" soared in popularity over time, now becoming one of the go-to shows on the market for weekly listeners.
Season three of the show figures to be the best one yet for multiple reasons. One of them is a new deal the superstar football duo recently inked for the podcast fresh off a brief hiatus.
According to Variety, the Kelce brothers have agreed to a three-year contract with Amazon's Wondery platform for "exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights" to "New Heights." The pact is reportedly worth over $100 million, setting the current Chiefs star and former Philadelphia Eagles standout up with more stability for (podcast) seasons to come.
A statement from the Kelce brothers details their exhilaration for this partnership.
“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” they said. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!”
As it already did, the show will continue to receive production assistance from Wave Sports + Entertainment. Under the new deal, Wondery has the ability to control audio and video entities, international audio adaptations of the podcast and licensing for future merchandise. They also own rights to the "New Heights" backlog.
Everything launches on Wednesday, just in time for the 2024-25 regular season.