Knicks Offense Has One Major Weakness
The New York Knicks have one of the best offenses in the NBA, but it is far from perfect.
HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer is critical of the Knicks' predictability on offense and believes that is part of the reason behind the team's struggles in the month of January.
"This may be a surprise; after all, the Knicks currently boast the second-ranked offense in the league. But it does feel like opponents are slowly starting to figure them out. They’ve dropped to ninth in January, and as Marc Campbell and Neil Paine point out here, the Jalen Brunson/Karl-Anthony Towns pick-and-roll has had diminishing returns every month so far," Shearer writes.
"OG Anunoby has struggled with his outside shot and isn’t much of a distributor. Mikal Bridges’ playmaking is adequate and nothing more. Josh Hart averages a ton of assists, but the team’s offense falls off a cliff whenever he’s on the floor, and I worry about what happens when playoff teams focus on exploiting him. Hart thrives in transition, but those chances often dry up in the playoffs."
The Knicks ran into this issue last year in the playoffs when Brunson was scoring in droves, but other players were able to contribute.
Adding Towns into the mix certainly helps the Knicks out on offense, but will it be enough for New York to get over the hump?
The Knicks will have a little more than two months to figure things out before the playoffs begin, and that's where all of their flaws could be exposed to the surface.
In the meantime, the Knicks will continue their homestand against the Western Conference tomorrow night as they take on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game locally on MSG or stream it out of town on NBA League Pass.
