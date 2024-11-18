Gabby Thomas flaunts abs in slo-mo video in fatigued return to track
Gabby Thomas is back on the track training after the craziest offseason.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star — who won all three at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris — has been about as busy as you can be for an “offseason.” Thomas, got a little relaxation in with a vacation to the Maldives in a rare glimpse of her personal life with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes. Thomas then took in New York Fashion Week and other Vogue events where she slayed her fit game like this head-to-toe look. She even went on ESPN’s College GameDay in Austin, Texas, where she lives and showed off her legs in Daisy Dukes. After all that she had time to be the Grand Marshal of the NYC Marathon where she teased in a miniskirt look, and followed that up by posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a stunning peach bathing suit.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas posts dopest 2024 Paris Olympics photo you never saw
It was also an offseason full of eating calorie bomb treats, taking down the “spiciest” chicken challenge, and yet somehow losing weight.
After all that, the 27-year-old Thomas hit the track saying she hasn’t run at all since competing. She came off the track in a slo-mo video on her Instagram looking as tired as can be. She posted it saying “we’re back baby!!”
That looks like most of the world after running just one lap.
RELATED: How to get Gabby Thomas to fall in love
Actually, this is probably more like most of us if we tried to do what Gabby does.
She still looks amazing and flexing those toned abs. No doubt Gabby will be in tip-top shape in no time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop