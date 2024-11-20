The shocking farthest distance Gabby Thomas runs
Gabby Thomas is a word-class athlete as a three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter. She’s back on the track training to start a new season, but you won’t catch her running very far.
The 27-year-old Thomas had quite the “offseason.” Thomas hit the Maldives in a rare glimpse of her personal life with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes, then took in New York Fashion Week where she slayed her fit game in a side-by-side pose with fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee. She even went on ESPN’sCollege GameDay in Austin, Texas, where she lives and showed off her legs in Daisy Dukes. After all that, she then posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue wearing stunning peach bathing suit.
Thomas hit the track to start training again after all that where she showed a slo-mo video after her workout where she looked like must of us after a run. The sprinter is trying to get back in shape after an offseason where she even lost weight and failed a crazy fitness test while on that vacation.
She revealed her secrets to training and dieting to get into Olympic-level shape on Instagram, and how far she actually runs while training. The answer was quite surprising on the surface for an athlete of her caliber.
That’s right, one mile. You runners out there likely did more this morning.
If you think about it, it makes sense. She’s training her body for specific distances and working on fast-twitch muscle to mold her body for the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints. She doesn’t need to endurance run or get where she wants to be.
She says she does two days a week of hard sprinting, then three days of hard intervals combined with weight training. She lets her body recover on the weekends.
It’s also about dieting as well where Thomas says five days a week she’s eating eggs and avocado in the mornings, salads for lunch, and lots of protein for dinner. Also a multivitamin regiment and lots of vitamin D-1. Her cheat meals on the weekend are “lots of pizza.”
Thomas is the best in the world at what she does. Distance running just ain’t her thing.
