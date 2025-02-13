Hailee Steinfeld slays in candid photo with NFL star not named Josh Allen

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A new epic photo of the actress and fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback surfaces from his big MVP night.

Matt Ryan

March 10, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld, Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles.
March 10, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld, Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles.

Hailee Steinfeld had an epic night at the NFL Honors 2025 awards show in New Orleans, Louisiana. A new picture surfaced that made it even more legendary.

The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a rare public appearance with her man and made a splash with her black dress while finally showed off her engagement ring for the first time. When Allen was named the NFL’s MVP, he and Steinfeld shared a heartfelt kiss, and then he followed it up with sweetly calling her out in his acceptance speech.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfel
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Some more photos from the night surfaced, but now San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle posted a photo posing with the 28-year-old Steinfeld at the event that made the night even more epic.

George Kittle and Hailee Steinfeld
George Kittle/Instagram

Who doesn’t love Kittle? He always seems like the life of the party.

George’s wife Claire Kittle was also with him on the night in her own white-hot fit.

George Kittle and Claire Kittl
George Kittle/Instagram

While Allen and Kittle’s teams were not in the Super Bowl this year, Steinfeld had her Novartis commercial promoting breast cancer awareness run where she slayed a one-shoulder fit.

She also just had a major announcement with a new business venture that dropped on Wednesday.

It’s been quite the past week for Steinfeld. A new picture with Kittle shows even more of how legendary NFL Honors night was.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

