Hailee Steinfeld slays in candid photo with NFL star not named Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld had an epic night at the NFL Honors 2025 awards show in New Orleans, Louisiana. A new picture surfaced that made it even more legendary.
The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a rare public appearance with her man and made a splash with her black dress while finally showed off her engagement ring for the first time. When Allen was named the NFL’s MVP, he and Steinfeld shared a heartfelt kiss, and then he followed it up with sweetly calling her out in his acceptance speech.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wears must-see, denim ab-revealing fit in new ad
Some more photos from the night surfaced, but now San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle posted a photo posing with the 28-year-old Steinfeld at the event that made the night even more epic.
Who doesn’t love Kittle? He always seems like the life of the party.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld charms Buffalo Bills kids fans in never-before-seen adorable photo
George’s wife Claire Kittle was also with him on the night in her own white-hot fit.
While Allen and Kittle’s teams were not in the Super Bowl this year, Steinfeld had her Novartis commercial promoting breast cancer awareness run where she slayed a one-shoulder fit.
She also just had a major announcement with a new business venture that dropped on Wednesday.
It’s been quite the past week for Steinfeld. A new picture with Kittle shows even more of how legendary NFL Honors night was.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots