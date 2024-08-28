Pirates Blow Unthinkable Lead Against Cubs
PITTSBURGH - The wheels are starting to fall off the wagon for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wednesday afternoon, they fell once again to the Chicago Cubs 14-10, dropping their record to 62-71 on the year.
Paul Skenes allowed three runs (two earned) in the first two innings and then went into cruise control for the better part of the next three frames, finishing the day with two earned runs in five innings of work.
The Pirates got that first run of the game back pretty quickly via the long ball off the bat of Bryan Reynolds in the bottom of the first, his 21st of the season. After giving the lead right back, Pittsburgh put up a five-spot in the second. They posted six hits in the frame, including two doubles from Jared Triolo and Oneil Cruz. They strung together some quality at-bats, really making Kendricks work, leaving several pitches out over the heart of the plate.
Connor Joe homered to leadoff the fourth and then a few batters later, Alika Williams dropped down a bunt toward the first base side plating another run. Joe picked up another RBI with a single back up the middle in the fifth and thanks to a fielding error by Ian Happ, the Pirates scored another run to extend their lead to 10-3.
Game over, right? Not so fast.
Christian Bethancourt exploded for six RBI in his final three at-bats on the day which featured a homer and a double. The Pirates entered the ninth with a 10-8 lead, but closer David Bednar struggled to shut things down once again allowing a season-high five runs.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-5, RBI, BB
- DH Bryan Reynolds 3-5, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- CF Oneil Cruz 2-5, 2B, BB
- 1B Rowdy Tellez 3-5, 2 RBI
- RF Connor Joe 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- LF Billy McKinney 1-4, 2B, BB
- C Yasmani Grandal 1-2, 2 BB
- 3B Jared Triolo 2-5, 2B
- 2B Alika Williams 1-4, RBI
CHICAGO CUBS
- LF Ian Happ 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 BB
- 1B Michael Busch 0-4
- DH Seiya Suzuki 2-5, RBI, BB
- RF Cody Bellinger 1-6, RBI
- 3B Isaac Paredes 1-4, BB
- 2B Nico Hoerner 1-4, BB
- SS Dansby Swanson 0-4, BB
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong 4-4, RBI, BB
- C Christian Bethancourt 3-5, 2B, 7 RBI
