Tommy DeVito, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston celebrate like they won the Super Bowl
For Tommy DeVito, it was either a great New York City farewell or the performance that saved him a roster spot.
For Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart, it was an NFL preseason party as the New York Giants blew out the New England Patriots, 42-10, to go 3-0 in the preseason for the first time since 2014. That team finished 6-10, so not exactly a good omen.
Don't tell that to the newly coined "three amigos" as DeVito, 27, Dart, 22, who left the game with a concussion scare but was eventually cleared, and Winston, 31, the gunslinging veteran with the fun-loving personality, who all were doing the "eating Ws" gesture after the victory like they had just won the Super Bowl.
It's a move that Winston patented earlier in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's obvious DeVito and Dart are fans of it too.
The Giants' official Twitter handle captioned the celebration, "no notes."
We might have a couple. Most notably, it's the preseason. Let's start there. Secondly, you're in the NFC East with the defending Super Bowl champion Phladelphia Eagles and the Jayden Daniels led Washington Commanders, where the 24-year-old NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year led them all the way to the NFC Championship Game, losing to the Eagles.
Winston always brings the hilarious antics, and as far as good vibes go, it's something that the Giants locker room desperately needs after a 3-14 campaign last season. It's also unclear where current QB1 Russell WIlson fits in with the "three amigos."
Unfortunately, there's a reason the Eagles are the reigning champs. Led by grudge-master extraordinaire Jalen Hurts, and ex-Giants hero Saquon Barkley, the Birds take note of unnecessary celebrations like this.
If anyone gets a pass, it's DeVito, who has become an NYC cult hero and is desperately fighting to make the 53-man roster with cut day looming Tuesday. The Italian stud had a ridicu;ous 147.5 passer rating, going 17 for 20 with three touchdowns and throwing for 198 yards.
We'll know Tuesday if DeVito will have something to truly celebrate.
