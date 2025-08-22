NY Giants Cap Perfect Preseason with 42-10 Win Over Patriots
East, Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 42-10 to complete a clean 3-0 preseason sweep.
Not only was the undefeated feat something positive to take into the regular season, but it also offered head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants coaching staff one last solid chance to evaluate their reserve ranks before the league's designated 53-man roster cuts have to be made next week.
While many of the team's starters got the night off, a lot of different faces helped contribute to a balanced effort that should leave the coaches with tough choices to discern in the coming days.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart started the night for Big Blue and had his first mixed performance as a pro. After two excellent outings where he threw for over 130 yards and authored multiple touchdown drives, Dart went 6-of-12 for 81 yards and a touchdown to cap off what the franchise hopes will be his final appearance for a while.
The Giants and their rookie prodigy wasted no time getting on the scoreboard and never looked back. The offense would march right past the Patriots' second-string defense on a five-play, 65-yard drive that spanned just 2:01 of the opening quarter and finished with Dart firing a short pass over the middle to tight end Greg Dulcich for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Dulcich, one of the veterans in the tight ends room, has had quite an impressive preseason and, more specifically, a connection to the novice signal caller. The duo combined for 20 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the New York Jets, and Dart has seemingly grown comfortable targeting his safety blanket on short and sneaky crossing routes.
However, the rest of Dart's night wouldn't come as easily. In the Giants' next two drives, Dart and company were limited to five plays and under 14 yards of offense, as the Patriots were able to get some pressure in the pocket and force Dart to think on his feet.
Dart gave his team a scare when, on his lone rush of the game, he failed to slide and took a hit to his head. He was pulled off the field to be evaluated for a concussion, but his check came back clean, though his night was over at that point.
Jameis Winston would replace him after he left to enter the blue tent. Winston would finish off the drive with a gorgeous 30-yard pass to Jalin Hyatt, who went vertically over the top and breadbasketed the pigskin for the score that extended things to 14-0.
The Patriots would respond with 10 unanswered points to finally break the zero on their side of the scoreboard to end the first half, with the latter seven following an interception by Winston on an overthrown deep ball intended for Beaux Collins that went soaring into the back of the endzone and the hands of safety Kyle Dugger.
The Giants would still lead their foe 14-10 heading into the intermission, and that costly turnover would be the only one that they let New England have over them, as the rest of the contest would be a complete offensive onslaught in the home team's favor.
Winston didn't return to the helm to start the second half. He would pass it off to Tommy Devito with a stat sheet of four completions on eight attempts for 47 yards and the aforementioned touchdown pass to Hyatt that arguably was the best aerial play of the night for the Giants.
Devito, who could be finding himself some new work in a new city when it's all said and done, would return from the break as the third signal caller and execute three exceptional possessions that are bound to put good touches on his potential film reel for other teams.
The first was an 11-play, 74-yard drive that started at the Giants' 26-yard line and went the distance in 5:49 as DeVito connected with five different receivers. He found Montrell Washington twice for 26 yards and Zach Pascal for 21 yards, but the last ball went to rookie tight end Thomas Fidone II for the walk-in touchdown and 21-10 advantage.
Less than two minutes of action later, the Giants' defense got the ball back, and DeVito would again thread the needle seven times for a span of 84 yards, then the longest drive of the night, before finding running back Johnathan Ward on a dump-off pass. Ward capped it off by flashing his speed on a 41-yard scamper to the house that ballooned the lead to 28-10 near the end of three quarters.
After a defensive touchdown that was made on a 44-yard interception return by undrafted free agent cornerback T.J. Moore that added seven more points to the rout, DeVito put the bow on what could have been his final snaps as a member of the Giants.
DeVito engineered a nine-play, 89-yard march that marked the team's longest possession and a third touchdown toss to tight end Greg Dulcich, who would finish with two of New York's six successful red zone visits.
By the end of the complete demolishment of their final preseason opponent, the Giants racked up 431 yards of total offense, including 320 through the air, which was their second-highest mark of the three-game window. They also added 111 on the ground after notching less than 80 in the previous two matchups with Buffalo and the Jets.
The defense can't be forgotten for their commendable performance either, limiting New England to just 191 yards of total production, 3.4 yards per play, forcing a turnover that resulted in a score the other way, and keeping them to 1-of-2 in redzone visits. They also held the Patriots to 5-14 on third downs and were slightly improved in the trenches by allowing only 3.1 yards per carry.
The Giants finished the preseason a perfect 3-0, and now it's time to see how Daboll and the coaching staff whittle down the 53-man roster as the 2025 regular season awaits.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.