Bills QB Josh Allen has 8 simple words on Hailee Steinfeld marriage bliss
Hailee Steinfeld keeps a much lower profile during NFL seasons than Taylor Swift.
The most famous Buffalo Bills WAG is of course now married to NFL MVP and megastar Josh Allen, but it's always nearly impossible to find her at games each week until the "Sinners" actress shows up on Steinfeld fan social media handles days or weeks later, proving that she was in attendance.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld finally spotted at Bills thriller hugging Josh Allen's mom
The Bills naturally have another prime-time showdown tonight on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, and the 29-year-old Bills Mafia hero did a sit-down interview with ESPN's Marty Smith.
Unprovoked, the smitten Allen, who married the 28-year-old "True Grit" breakout acting sensation and pop star on May 31, brought up his newlywed wife when Smith asked him about what was the most fulfilling thing in his life.
RELATED: Josh Allen's bride Hailee Steinfeld's dress is old Hollywood stunner at wedding
Easy answer. Mrs. Hailee Steinfeld.
"My wife," Allen said. "My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rockstar in her work, in her life as a person. She's everything that I need in my life."
Wait a second you're saying, that's a lot more than eight simple words. You're right, we cheated given that's what ESPN used for their Instagram caption.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's fun bridesmaid dance emerges at best friend's wedding
Allen gushes about his wife in every interview he does these days, which makes sense given they should both be in the honeymoon phase.
Smitten Josh always calls out Hailee
In fact, Allen said in an interview with another Bills favorite son, Ryan Fitzpatrick, “We’re always going to be in the honeymoon phase.” No offense to the man who holds the highest passer rating in an NFL postseason, with the pristine 149.0 in 2021, you've been married barely over four months. It'd better be that way!
"It's the best," Allen went on to say. "Truly I love it. I enjoy it. I think there's a lot of freedom in it."
Allen is sometimes not recognized with Steinfeld
Allen, who also stands an imposing 6-foot-5 to Steinfeld's 5-foot-9, which is actually pretty tall for an actress, also jokes that he's never recognized when they go to swanky celebrity affairs, especially those outside of the United States like Paris Fashion week.
The two-time All-Pro, which still feels too low, also has a go-to description for his wife, the pop star. He seemingly always calls her a "rockstar."
The lovestruck QB is trying to to come back against the Falcons after their their first loss of the season last week at home to the New England Patriots.
Speaking of emotional, his mom got a little teary-eyed this week when his old high school in Firebaugh, California dedicated the football field to their famous son.
Both on the field and off of it, it's a good time to be Josh Allen.
