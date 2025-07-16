The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld shares unmasked rollers-in-hair look for Josh Allen-less selfie

The wife of the Buffalo Bills quarterback and star actress shares a goofy selfie in a “random” fun photo without her husband.

Matt Ryan

April 14, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld at the London premiere of 'Sinners' in London.
April 14, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld at the London premiere of 'Sinners' in London. / IMAGO/FAMOUS

Hailee Steinfeld posted a “random” photo on Wednesday, but anything the actress posts is gold.

The new wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL’s Most Valuable Players just returned from Paris where she was spotted in a rare glimpse with her mom, and taking some amazing selfies she posted.

The 28-year-old star been quite busy lately since her incredible wedding to Allen with a viral first kiss and a next-level cake, and then a Hawaiian honeymoon where a smitten Allen shared the first photos of their trip. We’ve seen her out and about holding hands with her man in a casual jeans look in California, and then crushing her USA fit on the beach enjoying a cocktail for the 4th of July.

RELATED: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld is ‘sunkissed’ in furry orange bikini flexing ring

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

While Allen is getting ready for Bills training camp and the season isn’t far off, Steinfeld had some fun with her Beau Society newsletter — something she’s also been doing every week — on Instagram with a random picture where she asked fans to “Hit me with you most random” questions. Steinfeld then showed off this picture below with a roller in her hair and a goofy look.

RELATED: See amazing Josh Allen changes from pre-Hailee Steinfeld to now in Bills team shots

Hailee Steinfeld
Beau Societ/Instagram

She certainly knows how to stun no matter what.

Soon, Steinfeld can get into full Bills Mafia selfies mode as the “Queen of Buffalo” and the NFL season are returning.

Hailee Steinfeld
@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships