Hailee Steinfeld shares unmasked rollers-in-hair look for Josh Allen-less selfie
Hailee Steinfeld posted a “random” photo on Wednesday, but anything the actress posts is gold.
The new wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL’s Most Valuable Players just returned from Paris where she was spotted in a rare glimpse with her mom, and taking some amazing selfies she posted.
The 28-year-old star been quite busy lately since her incredible wedding to Allen with a viral first kiss and a next-level cake, and then a Hawaiian honeymoon where a smitten Allen shared the first photos of their trip. We’ve seen her out and about holding hands with her man in a casual jeans look in California, and then crushing her USA fit on the beach enjoying a cocktail for the 4th of July.
While Allen is getting ready for Bills training camp and the season isn’t far off, Steinfeld had some fun with her Beau Society newsletter — something she’s also been doing every week — on Instagram with a random picture where she asked fans to “Hit me with you most random” questions. Steinfeld then showed off this picture below with a roller in her hair and a goofy look.
She certainly knows how to stun no matter what.
Soon, Steinfeld can get into full Bills Mafia selfies mode as the “Queen of Buffalo” and the NFL season are returning.
