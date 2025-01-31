Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele shows rarely seen baby girl non-hidden for first time
It's debatable who gets more headlines - Draya Michele or her boyfriend Jalen Green.
The former "Basketball Wives LA" reality star and famous influencer, former NFL, now NBA WAG gives her Houston Rockets star partner a run for his money with media attention.
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele shows off yoga flexibility in black crop top
Whether it's celebrating her 40th birthday, or bringing her same-age oldest son, Kniko courtside to root on her man, both 22, or controversially advocating expensive air filters while referencing the devastating LA wildfires, Michele knows how to keep her 9.4 million Instagram followers entertained.
One thing that she has kept under wraps is her baby daughter with Green, born in May of last year, with whom she hasn't even revealed the name yet.
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts tan-lines in strapless yellow minidress
She has posted images before, but they're usually hidden, so it's certainly news when the self-proclaimed designer and actress gave more of a glimpse of their little girl in her Instagram post.
Obviously somewhere warm and tropical, the proud mama captioned it, "Sunrise colored life ✨"
Her middle son, Jru Scandrick, 8, son of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick, also looked like he was having a great time in the ocean and at the poolside bar, obviously enjoying a virgin cocktail.
Her boyfriend had a great game in a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, 120-119.
But it doesn't matter since his girlfriend stole all the headlines yet again.
