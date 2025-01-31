Rockets Fall to Grizzlies in Comeback Win
The Houston Rockets fell 120-119 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies ended on a 13-4 run.
Houston's offense started slow to begin the first quarter, but they amped it up to get a small two-point lead before Memphis tied it at 28. After calling a timeout with just over two minutes to go in the first 12 being played, Ime Udoka put in a fast-paced lineup of Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, and Jock Landale. The five helped the Rockets acquire their biggest lead of the game as they ended the period up 38-33. Dillon Brooks was great to start the game, scoring 10 in 10 minutes.
Thompson hit two midrange shots in the beginning of the second quarter before stealing the ball and getting fouled on a layup, in which he made both free throws. The forward continues to show improvement in the arsenal of his midrange shot as he shoots more every game. He immediately blocked Luke Kennard on the other end. Houston's offense started steamrolling in the second quarter, due to Thompson scoring nine points in the first five minutes. Green had 15 points at halftime and Thompson had 14. The Rockets ended the quarter on a 9-3 run, leading 66-56 at the half. Shooting played a factor in the score due to Houston shooting 47.1% from three and Memphis shooting only 15.4% from three.
Udoka called a timeout less than two minutes into the second half after Kennard made two threes for Memphis to help them go on an 8-0 run. Santi Aldama was able to lead the Grizzlies to a one-point lead with just over four minutes to go left in the third quarter. After a shootout, Houston went up by two points, causing Memphis to call a timeout. The Rockets were able to gain a small lead over the Grizzlies, going up 96-92 at the end of the period.
The Rockets went on an 11-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to put them up by eight. Memphis was, once again, able to cut the lead down to just one point. Houston called a timeout up 119-118 with 25.9 seconds left to play. Jaylen Wells scored a wide-open layup, but the referees thought Taylor Jenkins called a timeout. His layup did not count and Memphis got the ball. Jaren Jackson Jr. was fouled and sent to the free throw line, where he made both free throws to put the Grizzlies up 119-120.
The Rockets take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.