Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld Buffalo Bills stat that should terrify Baltimore Ravens
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills dominated the Denver Broncos, 31-7, Sunday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and now move on to face the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium next weekend.
Allen has had an MVP-worthy season, but since his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld on November 22, the Bills quarterback has been on absolute fire.
Steinfeld has been embraced by the Bills community as seen in a “new queen” billboard before Sunday’s game, and with her Bills Mafia cheering moments, and her fan-posing Wegmans shop.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's custom Josh Allen jacket for Bills-Broncos game revealed
She’s also acknowledged by Allen and his teammates as a major reason he’s had a great season. They can also forgive her for being a Broncos fan after Allen’s performance Sunday that brought his stats since that November day to an even more jaw-dropping level.
RELATED: Josh Allen rocks F1 bestie’s hoodie brand for Bills-Broncos NFL playoff fit
That’s right, that’s 20 touchdowns accounted for and only one interception. Let’s look at the game-by-game breakdown.
1. December 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers:
Two touchdowns passing, one rushing, one receiving
2. December 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Three touchdowns passing, three touchdowns rushing
3. December 15 vs. Detroit Lions
Two touchdowns passing, two rushing
4. December 22 vs. New England Patriots
One touchdown passing with one interception
5. December 29 vs. New York Jets
Two touchdowns passing, one rushing
6. January 12 vs. Denver Broncos (Wild Card round)
Two touchdowns passing
That adds up to 20 overall TDs and one INT. Those are numbers that should terrify the Ravens next weekend when they come into the Queen City with the queen Steinfeld and fiancé Allen in Buffalo.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’