Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry does insane acrobatic pose with bf, LSU’s Whit Weeks
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin loves to have fun on her TikTok videos. Her latest one showed off an insane pose with boyfriend and LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks.
The new LSU coach’s daughter is always going viral whether it’s her fits or her insane spending habits that dad makes fun of her for.
RELATED: Whit Weeks makes college decision with Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry on vacation
She just caused a stir wearing an Ole Miss fit for Knox’s birthday coming after dad’s contentious departure from the school at the end of November that even had her — a Mississippi student the past three years — taking a shot at the angry Rebels fans.
Landry, who once again crushed on game days with looks like her all-white stunner posing with mom Layla Kiffin after a win, controversially hard launched her relationship with Weeks the week he and LSU were playing dad and Ole Miss. She also was seen turning heads at LSU games as well rocking Tigers fits like the one below.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin upstaged by wife Layla, daughters Landry, Presley in Christmas fits
Landry and Whit go full Cirque du Soleil
After going viral for her bathing suit in the Bahamas with Weeks and celebrating his birthday where Lane had an odd post about, Landry and Weeks took to TikTok to show off some insane poses with him holding her parallel to the floor and perpendicular to himself.
Lane might want to talk to them both as he might lose his star linebacker to a back injury soon doing these videos with his daughter.
Regardless, it’s pretty cool and it looks like her relationship is going well to have that kind of trust.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.