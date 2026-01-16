Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry does insane acrobatic pose with bf, LSU’s Whit Weeks

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin loves to have fun on her TikTok videos. Her latest one showed off an insane pose with boyfriend and LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks.

The new LSU coach’s daughter is always going viral whether it’s her fits or her insane spending habits that dad makes fun of her for.

Landry was a hit at the Ole Miss games she did attend last season. | Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She just caused a stir wearing an Ole Miss fit for Knox’s birthday coming after dad’s contentious departure from the school at the end of November that even had her — a Mississippi student the past three years — taking a shot at the angry Rebels fans.

Landry, who once again crushed on game days with looks like her all-white stunner posing with mom Layla Kiffin after a win, controversially hard launched her relationship with Weeks the week he and LSU were playing dad and Ole Miss. She also was seen turning heads at LSU games as well rocking Tigers fits like the one below.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry and Whit go full Cirque du Soleil

After going viral for her bathing suit in the Bahamas with Weeks and celebrating his birthday where Lane had an odd post about, Landry and Weeks took to TikTok to show off some insane poses with him holding her parallel to the floor and perpendicular to himself.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Lane might want to talk to them both as he might lose his star linebacker to a back injury soon doing these videos with his daughter.

Regardless, it’s pretty cool and it looks like her relationship is going well to have that kind of trust.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks | Whit Weeks/Instagram

