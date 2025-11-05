Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (sciatica) has been ruled out once again on Wednesday night for the team's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers are still small favorites at home in this game, but James, who is expected to return some time in mid-November, will miss his ninth game of the season.
With LeBron out, the Lakers are still off to a strong 6-2 start, and they're expected to get Luka Doncic (off the injury report) back in action after he missed Monday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Austin Reaves (questionable) also has a chance to return after a one-game absence.
Los Angeles has exceeded expectations early in the 2025-26 campaign, and it should get a boost once James eventually returns to action.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Lakers in the prop market on Wednesday with the four-time champion watching from the sidelines.
Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Spurs With LeBron James Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier today, I shared why Reaves is a solid prop target against the Spurs with James out of the lineup in SI Betting's best props column:
This season, Austin Reaves is averaging 9.3 assists per game across seven appearances for the Lakers, although he is listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
Reaves did not play in L.A.’s upset win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, but I’d expect him to suit up in such a crucial matchup against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Not only has Reaves picked up seven or more assists in five of his seven games, but he’s averaging 12.1 potential assists per game this season. That gives the Lakers star a solid floor when it comes to this prop, and he’s cleared 6.5 dimes in three of his four games playing alongside Luka Doncic this season.
This number is a steal since Reaves is averaging nearly double-digit assists in the 2025-26 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.