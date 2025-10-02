The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Seth Curry tried stealing Stephen's No. 30 as Warriors teammates with funny result

It's all fun and game until you tried to steal the Warriors legend Stephen Curry's No. 30.

Matthew Graham

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are fully embracing their wily veteran status heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season.

37-year-old Stephen Curry will be surrounded by Jimmy Butler, 36, Draymond Green, 35, and now Al Horford, 39, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal, with a player option for the second year. We won't even get into the Jonathan Kuminga drama after signing the disgruntled 22-year-old power forward finally agreed to a new $48 million contract.

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green
Sep 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), forward Draymond Green (23), and forward Jimmy Butler III (10) pose for a photo during Media Day at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Now his little brother Seth, 35, has joined the old man gang looking to make the roster after signing a non-guaranteed deal for training camp.

Seth and Stephen have always had a fantastic sibling dynamic, always willing to rib each other as brothers always should.

Stephen Curry, Seth Curry
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (right) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The younger Curry, even though having the highest 3-point percentage in the entire league at 45.6%, last season, had a tough time finding any suitors, so it would be great storyline if the former Duke standout could join the four-time NBA champion as the Dubs try to make a run in the loaded Western Conference with a roster that is concerning as Father Time stares them down, not to mention the very young reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

Seth Curry
Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

When Seth, who also likes to rock the No. 30, was asked if he tried to steal it from his two-time NBA MVP and 3-point king older brother.

"I tried to buy it from him," Seth said with a huge grin. "He said he didn't need the money... [I] don't think the NBA would like that either."

No they wouldn't.

Steph's legacy is secured, and No. 30 will soon be in the rafters at Chase Center, along with several statues surrounding the Warriors home arena.

Seth, who will be wearing No. 31, is just hoping to make the team.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

