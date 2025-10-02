Seth Curry tried stealing Stephen's No. 30 as Warriors teammates with funny result
The Golden State Warriors are fully embracing their wily veteran status heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season.
37-year-old Stephen Curry will be surrounded by Jimmy Butler, 36, Draymond Green, 35, and now Al Horford, 39, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal, with a player option for the second year. We won't even get into the Jonathan Kuminga drama after signing the disgruntled 22-year-old power forward finally agreed to a new $48 million contract.
Now his little brother Seth, 35, has joined the old man gang looking to make the roster after signing a non-guaranteed deal for training camp.
Seth and Stephen have always had a fantastic sibling dynamic, always willing to rib each other as brothers always should.
The younger Curry, even though having the highest 3-point percentage in the entire league at 45.6%, last season, had a tough time finding any suitors, so it would be great storyline if the former Duke standout could join the four-time NBA champion as the Dubs try to make a run in the loaded Western Conference with a roster that is concerning as Father Time stares them down, not to mention the very young reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder.
When Seth, who also likes to rock the No. 30, was asked if he tried to steal it from his two-time NBA MVP and 3-point king older brother.
"I tried to buy it from him," Seth said with a huge grin. "He said he didn't need the money... [I] don't think the NBA would like that either."
No they wouldn't.
Steph's legacy is secured, and No. 30 will soon be in the rafters at Chase Center, along with several statues surrounding the Warriors home arena.
Seth, who will be wearing No. 31, is just hoping to make the team.
