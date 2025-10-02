Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Feelings Clear on Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga's plan was never to ruin the Golden State Warriors.
A summer-long contract dispute between the NBA's most dynastic team in the last decade and the fifth-year veteran loomed over the Warriors' otherwise stale offseason. Perhaps that was the only common ground between the two sides.
Golden State's lack of transactions, like Kuminga's reasoning for drawing out contract negotiations, stemmed from confidence in what already existed. Steph Curry was the mouthpiece for the potential of a Big Three between him, Draymond Green, and newly acquired superstar Jimmy Butler III.
"I'm excited about it," Curry said heading into the offseason, "because there's clarity (at the top of the roster)."
It wasn't just him satisfied.
"The biggest change that needed to be made was we needed someone like Butler," Green said. "And we made that change. The hardest part is done."
Kuminga Re-Signs with Warriors, Steve Kerr's Confidence
Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 points, and 2.2 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field — all figures just below his career highs from Year 3. Kuminga's role was diminished upon Butler's arrival, which spurred the widening margin of interests between the forward and the Warriors.
Kuminga saw himself continuing to develop into an All-Star; Golden State saw him as a utility piece to add depth behind Butler, Curry and Green.
Even now, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is confident in Kuminga's humility.
"We've got powerful leadership in the locker room," Kerr said. "I’ve known J.K. for four years now. He’s not the guy to come in and tear a team down ... I’m not worried about anything.”
Kuminga's two-year, $48.5 million contract is designed to last the season and be re-negotiated over the offseason — a show of good faith from the Warriors despite locking him into a team option. Golden State is expected to explore trade options around February's trade deadline, should a deal make sense to offload Kuminga early.
Regardless, the forward will continue to bet on his potential as a budding star. But his teammates made clear that won't come before team success.
“When he’s here ready to work," Curry said, "we expect him to be locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win.”