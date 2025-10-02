Inside The Warriors

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Feelings Clear on Jonathan Kuminga

After signing a two-year contract with the Golden State Warriors that includes a team option, Jonathan Kuminga has more work ahead of him

Matt Guzman

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jonathan Kuminga's plan was never to ruin the Golden State Warriors.

A summer-long contract dispute between the NBA's most dynastic team in the last decade and the fifth-year veteran loomed over the Warriors' otherwise stale offseason. Perhaps that was the only common ground between the two sides.

Golden State's lack of transactions, like Kuminga's reasoning for drawing out contract negotiations, stemmed from confidence in what already existed. Steph Curry was the mouthpiece for the potential of a Big Three between him, Draymond Green, and newly acquired superstar Jimmy Butler III.

"I'm excited about it," Curry said heading into the offseason, "because there's clarity (at the top of the roster)."

It wasn't just him satisfied.

"The biggest change that needed to be made was we needed someone like Butler," Green said. "And we made that change. The hardest part is done."

Kuminga Re-Signs with Warriors, Steve Kerr's Confidence

Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 points, and 2.2 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field — all figures just below his career highs from Year 3. Kuminga's role was diminished upon Butler's arrival, which spurred the widening margin of interests between the forward and the Warriors.

Kuminga saw himself continuing to develop into an All-Star; Golden State saw him as a utility piece to add depth behind Butler, Curry and Green.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Even now, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is confident in Kuminga's humility.

"We've got powerful leadership in the locker room," Kerr said. "I’ve known J.K. for four years now. He’s not the guy to come in and tear a team down ... I’m not worried about anything.”

Kuminga's two-year, $48.5 million contract is designed to last the season and be re-negotiated over the offseason — a show of good faith from the Warriors despite locking him into a team option. Golden State is expected to explore trade options around February's trade deadline, should a deal make sense to offload Kuminga early.

Regardless, the forward will continue to bet on his potential as a budding star. But his teammates made clear that won't come before team success.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

“When he’s here ready to work," Curry said, "we expect him to be locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win.”

Related Articles

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News