Al Horford Gets Honest on Leaving Boston Celtics for Warriors
Golden State Warriors fans no longer have to be upset over the fact that their team hasn't made any moves this offseason, as the Warriors have filled out the final six spots on their 15-man roster in just a matter of days as training camp gets underway. The last of the players announced was Seth Curry, but the first was Al Horford.
After a successful seven years in Boston with the Celtics, split up into two tenures, the 2024 NBA Champion now heads to Golden State to bring his high-IQ play on both ends of the floor to a team looking to capture one more ring with their core duo of Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Making his first media appearance as a Warrior, Horford addressed why he chose Golden State.
Al Horford's Honest Answer On Leaving Boston For Golden State
"It's a great opportunity to compete and to win at a high level," Horford said. "When I think about the Warriors, I think about Steph, Draymond, and Steve Kerr. Seeing Jimmy Butler here and what he did in that second half of the season after the trade and how they're playing, for me, if there was one place I was going to leave it was for this."
Staying in Boston would've made sense for Horford, had the team not lost Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury and not moved on from Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to avoid apron penalties.
"It wasn't an easy decision for me to leave Boston, but if there was a place, it was this one, and I happened to get this opportunity and I jumped at it."
Horford is no stranger to the Warriors, as he served as the Celtics' starting center against Golden State in the 2022 NBA Finals, which the Warriors won in six games. Now, he gets to play with Steph Curry, who's he's happy to no longer be chasing on the court.
"I’m excited to be on the floor with him (Steph). Not have to chase him around and try to contest him. The fact that we’re on the same side is something that’s special for me," Horford added.
Horford has shot 40.9% from three over the last three seasons, and should very well see a similar efficiency now playing in Golden State. Especially in lineups that feature Curry and Buddy Hield, the defense should open up and allow for Horford to get open looks.
Despite being 39 years old, Horford should be a difference maker for the Warriors in the 2025-26 season.