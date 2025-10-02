Warriors Executive Reveals Complications Around Seth Curry Contract
The Golden State Warriors got all of their offseason signings wrapped up in less than a week, as Jonathan Kuminga's situation got resolved on Tuesday, and the rest of the signings fell into place to fill out the roster. It was a long offseason for Warriors fans, but they can now finally pivot their attention to a 2025-26 season where they should be competitive once again.
While signings like Al Horford and Gary Payton II will play significant roles in the team's rotation, one signing that warms the hearts of Warriors fans is the addition of Seth Curry, Steph Curry's brother. Seth had been with the organization prior in 2013, but never played in a regular season game. Now, he'll get to chance to form one of the best shooting duos with his brother.
The Contract Situation
Seth was the final player on the 15-man roster to be announced, and it came as a shock given how earlier it was. While reports had linked him to Golden State for weeks, signing him to a contract before the season was a tricky situation.
As highlighted by NBA cap expert Keith Smith of Sportac, Seth joins the Warriors on an Exhibit 9 contract. An Exhibit 9 contract is similar to an Exhibit 10 contract, where it is typically used to bring a player in for training camp. If Golden State were to transition Seth from an Exhibit 9 to a standard non-guaranteed contract, they would reach the second apron.
Therefore, Golden State will opt to bring him back during the regular season, with November 11th being the first day the team can sign Seth, or that 15th player, to a deal to stay below the second apron. Looking at the schedule, Golden State begins a six-game road trip on November 11th, starting in Oklahoma City.
Mike Dunleavy Addresses The Situation
Understanding the tricky situation and avoiding the second apron and the penalties that come with it, Mike Dunleavy shared with the media after training camp on Wednesday what the situation looks like for Seth.
“As far as the season goes, yeah, he's on a one-year deal, and we'll figure it out as we go,” Dunleavy said. “There's some cap and apron stuff that we've got to deal with, but that's something for our strategy team to figure out.”
There's no telling the extent of how big a role Seth will play on Golden State, but there will surely be occasions that both Seth and Steph will be on the court at the same time. Even though he's the 15th player signing to the roster, Seth is a career 10 points per game scorer, and can bring immense value with his outside shooting.